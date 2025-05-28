The Queensland Maroons put on a horror show in Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium to fall to defeat against the New South Wales Blues.

It's the first time since 1997 that the Maroons have lost back-to-back games in Brisbane, and they will now need to lick their wounds, search through the game footage, and head to Perth for a must-win encounter which could set up a series decider in Sydney.

It was a tale of poor performances for the Maroons, but which players can keep their heads high in Billy Slater's side, and which may be lucky to win a seat on the plane heading west?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how the Maroons rated in Game 1.

1. Kalyn Ponga - 5/10

Ponga might have made 153 metres, but he never looked all that dangerous across his 22 carries of the footy. Only three tackle breaks, and made an error at a crucial time.

Wasn't helped by teammates not able to find him in the right areas, but he is a question mark for Game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Xavier Coates - 7.5

Among the Maroons best. Topped their metres with 171 from 19 carries, and looked a thread with the ball in hand, winding up with four tackle busts.

He was solid enough in defence, scored the states only try, and was involved in the play before halftime where he could have scored if not for being taken out in the air.

3. Robert Toia - 6

A strong enough start to Toia's Origin career. Wasn't over-awed in defence up againt Latrell Mitchell, and had some nice moments with the ball where he looked a threat.

He will be a long-term player in this Queensland side, and just ten games into his Origin career, is sure to improve.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 4.5

Wouldn't have been able to read a book on defence if it was spoken to him in the first half. Stephen Crichton had his number in ever sense.

Not a great deal of impact on the ball either without open space. Not entirely his fault, but he could be a candidate to play fullback in Game 2.

5. Valentine Holmes - 5

Not a great night for Holmes. Only 121 metres despite taking 18 runs of the footy, and managed to come up with three errors at critical times.

He also missed a tackle in the lead up to the opening try of the game for the Blues.

6. Cameron Munster - 6.5

Never stopped working and was the dominant of the two halves with his kicking game outshining that of his state halfback and captain. Had some poor moments as well though, and will need to find improvement in Perth.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 5.5

Cherry-Evans wasn't there tonight. His poor form for Manly in the last six weeks carried over to the Origin arena.

The oldest player in Origin history might have had plenty of runs, but none of them had a great deal of impact. His rating remains where it is because he had some great moments in defence.

8. Moeaki Fotuaika - 4.5

Came up with some critical moments in defence, but how a starting prop playing more than half the game only has four carries of the footy is beyond me.

Spot is in danger for Game 2 given Corey Horsburgh missed out on the series opener.

9. Harry Grant - 4

A largely forgettable night for Grant. Made an error before the Blues second try, and gave away a horrendous penalty during the first half as well.

Some other errors, a bit of rust, and even his 41 tackles can't save the rating, which Billy Slater seemed to agree with after benching him 54 minutes in.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

Any doubt about Tino Fa'asuamaleaui being a walk up starter for the Queensland Maroons for the remainder of his career just vanished.

He was tremendous in a well beaten side. One of only two forwards to churn out a respectable metres per carry ratio, he wound up with 121 from 14.

Missed a couple of tackles, but was otherwise rock solid.

11. Reuben Cotter - 6

45 tackles without a miss in the second-row. It's the sort of performance we have come to expect from Cotter.

Not a great deal with the ball, but easily the best for the Maroons without it.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 5.5

There was a real concern around what Nanai was going to be able to produce in attack given he started the game, and then was likely to play big minutes.

He came up with some nice moments, but it was rocks and diamonds. He only had five carries, and although dangerous, missed five tackles.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 8

Queensland's best, and it wasn't even close. Was the only forward to threaten with the ball in hand outside of Nanai, and produced 136 metres, while he also topped the tackle charts with 53.

14. Tom Dearden - 6

The big question for Billy Slater and his coaching staff now will be whether they can possibly lock Tom Dearden out of the starting side again. Had impact off the bench in the final half hour.

15. Lindsay Collins - 6

Collins will be straight back into the starting side next game. Managed 80 metres from 8 carries, and some of them had impact - something the Maroons sorely lacked throughout the series opener.