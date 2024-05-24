The teams for Game One of the 2024 State of Origin series are inching closer to being selected as players make their last auditions for their respective states' selection this round.

While the NSW Blues have sustained injuries to multiple players in key positions, Queensland is set to run out with a similar team to what they had last year.

However, due to injuries sustained earlier this season, the state will be without Dolphins forwards Thomas Flegler and Tom Gilbert, as well as Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

With available spots in Queensland's forward pack, AAP understands that Brisbane Broncos front-rower Corey Jensen is being considered for a position in the starting 17 or being a member of the extended squad for the opening match of the series on June 5.

"Corey has gone to another gear this year, he has been awesome for us, defensively and in attack," teammate Jordan Riki told media earlier in the week.

"He is one of those quiet achievers. He doesn't say much, but when he gets on the field he tucks the ball under his arm, runs as hard as he can and makes his tackles.

"We needed to rely on him after losing Fleggy (Thomas Flegler), and he has been massive for us, so I hope he does get a position in the Queensland Maroons squad. He would do the state proud."

Embed from Getty Images

Yet to appear in the State of Origin arena, the 30-year-old has found career-best form at the Broncos since joining them in 2022 from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Discovered late in his career, Jensen has been in marvellous form this season after failing to be selected by Kevin Walters to feature in any finals games last season or the 2023 Grand Final.

Handed a starting role in the front row following the departure of Fleger to The Dolphins, he has made 298 tackles, 11 tackle busts, and averaging 132 running metres in 11 appearances this season to date.

"As a Queenslander, you dream of Origin," Jensen said via AAP.

"I watched it growing up and you always want to be there one day. All I can control is how I am playing footy here, and if it's something Billy (Maroons coach Billy Slater) wants to look at, I would be 100 per cent grateful for it.