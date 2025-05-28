The New South Wales Blues have won Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series from a dominant first-half performance against the QLD Maroons to kick-off Laurie Daley's second run as head coach.

While it was all New South Wales in the opening 40 minutes, there were times in the second-half where it looked like Queensland would come back into the clash but the Blues managed to hold on.

Here is how each player rated in the series opener.

1. Dylan Edwards - 7.5/10

While he only ran a tad over 100 metres during the match, Edwards was consistent in the No.1 jersey and didn't make any crucial errors at the back of the field. He also scored the match-sealing try late in the second-half.

2. Brian To'o - 8/10

Apart from being sent to the sin bin for a professional foul on the half-time siren, To'o continued his consistent form on the wing with his barnstorming runs fetching around 200 running metres and also crossed the line for a try. However, he did drop two contested kicks.

3. Stephen Crichton - 7/10

Nursing an injury throughout the contest, the Bulldogs skipper didn't have the same impact he usually has in the Origin arena but stood up when needed which saw him provide the try assist to Brian To'o.

4. Latrell Mitchell - 6/10

Mitchell had a quiet game for his standards and opposing centre Robert Toia looked to have the better of him at times. Also dropped the ball that led to Queensland's first try after a strong hit by Jeremiah Nanai.

5. Zac Lomax - 9/10

Racing the clock to be available in the lead-up to Game 1, Lomax had a best-on-ground performance for the Blues with over 175 running metres, two tries, two line-breaks and four tackle busts.

6. Mitchell Moses - 7/10

Surprisingly, Moses was more noticeable in defence rather than attack as he played second-fiddle to Nathan Cleary. This included a try-saving tackle on the line in defence.

7. Nathan Cleary - 8/10

A magician in attack, Cleary was the mastermind of the Blues attack and looked dangerous every time he had his hands on the ball - in one set, he touched the ball in four of the five tackles. The only thing the halfback will look to work on for Game 2 is his kicking game and goal conversions, which saw him make only one from four.

8. Mitchell Barnett - 7/10

In his first match in the starting front-row for the Blues, Barnett was consistent on both ends of the field and was great in the opening minutes of the game which really saw the match swayed in favour of New South Wales.

9. Reece Robson - 7.5/10

Consistent as always, Robson was impressive in defence with 38 tackles and helped control the ruck and the middle forwards. Will return to the Cowboys with the wood over his club teammates.

10. Payne Haas - 8/10

Named the Player of the Match, Haas led the forward pack and made some amazing carries in attack, completing 20 runs that resulted in nearly 150 running metres. The front-rower also didn't miss any tackles in defence.

11. Liam Martin - 6/10

While Martin had his moments in defence with some great hits on the opposition, the back-rower really struggled to make an impact in attack and was below his normal standards.

12. Angus Crichton - 7/10

The reigning Wally Lewis Medaliist, Crichton had a solid performance with 124 running metres, three tackle busts and 26 tackles and but wasn't as strong as either of the three matches in last year's series.

13. Isaah Yeo - 8/10

Captaining NSW Blues for the first time, Yeo remained his consistent self in the middle of the field and his leadership was on full show with 26 tackles and 126 running metres.

14. Connor Watson - 5.5/10

Only had limited minutes on the field but produced a miraculous offload to set up the last try of the match that sealed the win for the Blues.

