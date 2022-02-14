Canberra Raiders' dummy half Tom Starling is reportedly set to extend his contract with the club for a further two years.

The extension will see him remain in the Nation's capital until at least the end of 2024, and will put Canberra fans minds at ease following the departure of Josh Hodgson.

Starling and Hodgson battled over the number nine jersey for much of the 2021 season, with Starling often coming off the bench and pushing Hodgson into a middle forward role.

Hodgson has since signed with the Parramatta Eels for 2023, however, will likely play the same role in the Raiders side during the 2022 season, although Ricky Stuart may yet elect to start Hodgson.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi has reported however that Starling is now locked in as the Raiders' long-term option at dummy half.

EXTENDED: Tom Starling two-year deal at @RaidersCanberra official. Staying put until 2024 … — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) February 14, 2022

The news of the contract extension comes despite alleged off-field issues still reportedly hanging over Starling's head.

Starling made his NRL debut in 2018 and has gone on to play 37 games, with 19 of them coming during the 2021 campaign with the Raiders. The 23-year-old has been with the Raiders since 2019.

The Starling and Hodgson combination will have its first official chance to start preparing for the 2022 season when the Raiders play pre-season trial matches against the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt and on the Central Coast respectively. The Raiders then play the Cronulla Sharks in Round 1.

They will also be fitting in with a potentially new-look Raiders spine, with Xavier Savage in contention for the Raiders number one jumper, and former Gold Coast Titans' halfback Jamal Fogarty to slot into the halves alongside Jack Wighton.