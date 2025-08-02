New South Wales Blues State of Origin back Zac Lomax and English representative centre Herbie Farnworth are the latest players reportedly in the targets of the Rugby 360 competition.

The competition, which will be backed by Saudi Arabian money and is reportedly going to be able to pay players up to $2 million per year, is set to launch a monstrous raid on the Australian rugby league competition.

The competition's management have already reportedly approached the management of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with the Warriors' star making public comments indicating he would be interested in heading back to the 15-man game to close out his career.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, one of Papenhuyzen's teammates, has also been linked with a move to the competition, while the likes of St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Jaydn Su'A and NRLW star Jessica Sergis also reportedly in the sight of the competition.

While a majority of the players would need released to join the new competition, it's now been revealed by News Corp that Lomax and Farnworth - who injured his hamstring on Friday evening playing for the Dolphins against the New Zealand Warriors - are the next players in line for an approach from the competition.

It's understood no formal approach from the bosses of the rich new competition have been made as yet for either player most recently linked.

Lomax is in the first year of a four-year deal at the Parramatta Eels however, and there is very little chance the club would consider releasing him.

The Parramatta star, who played State of Origin again this year, is also at the height of his career.

Farnworth's situation is far more intriguing.

He is off contract at the end of 2026, with the star able to negotiate with NRL rivals from November 1.

The star centre has made it clear he wants to remain in Redcliffe, but the money on offer to potentially play closer to his English home could well tempt him into a move to the 15-man game.

Farnworth reportedly already has a long-term, big-money extension on the table from his current side.

The Rugby 360 season is expected to run directly over the top of the start and end of the NRL season, meaning there would be no chance for players to play in both competitions.