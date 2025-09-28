The NRL has an abundance of talent coming through the ranks, with future stars littered across the junior leagues.

NSW Cup's best of the best have been acknowledged in its team of the year, with each player mentioned expected to make a splash in the NRL in the future.

After a phenomenal 896-day return from illness, St George Illawarra Dragons gun Cody Ramsey is named at fullback, capping off a spectacular rugby league comeback.

Penrith Panthers' Asu Kepaoa Sydney Roosters' Tom Rodwell feature on the wings, both finishing the season as the leading try-scorers with 21 and 20 respectively.

Impressive young centres in Canterbury Bulldogs' Cassius Tia and Newtown Jets' Michael Gabrael feature in the side, with both stars showcasing excellent attacking ability.

At five-eighth is departing Dragons star Jonah Glover, who showcased excellent poise and class, which will reflect well as he shifts into the NRL in the coming years.

Niwhai Puru of the Jets finishes the year as NSW Cup's best halfback, in a season that highlighted the next great playmaker in rugby league.

Kiwi international Danny Levi of the Canberra Raiders lines up at hooker, with teammate Trey Mooney and New Zealand Warriors forward Tom Ale slotted in as the props.

The Raiders and Warriors dominate the back row as well, with Noah Martin and Kayliss Fatialofa taking out the honours.

Rounding out the side at No. 13 is Warriors lock forward, captain and The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Player of the Year Kalani Going, who has had a tremendous season in reserve grade.

NSW Cup Team of the Year

1) Cody Ramsey (St George Illawarra Dragons)

2) Asu Kepaoa (Penrith Panthers)

3) Cassius Tia (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4) Michael Gabrael (Newtown Jets)

5) Tom Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)

6) Jonah Glover (St George Illawarra Dragons)

7) Niwhai Puru (Newtown Jets)

8) Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)

9) Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

10) Tom Ale (Warriors)

11) Kayliss Fatialofa (Warriors)

12) Noah Martin (Canberra Raiders)

13) Kalani Going (Warriors)