South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

After sustaining no injuries or suspensions over the weekend, Wayne Bennett will likely name the same line-up unless he decides to make some changes.

While Lachlan Hubner (suspension) remains out, Alex Johnston (Achilles) is pushing for a return and will be available from either Round 4 or Round 5 onwards.

If the veteran does return he will enter the side in a direct switch for former St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa who made his club debut over the weekend.

Projected Round 4 Team: 1. Jye Gray 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Davvy Moale 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Tallis Duncan 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Siliva Havili 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola

Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers have suffered a massive blow for their match against the Rabbitohs with star halfback Nathan Cleary ruled out of the clash due to the NRL's mandatory concussion protocols.

Zero Tackle understands that Brad Schneider will enter the side and join Jack Cole in the halves in his absence.

"Yeah, he seems OK," Ivan Cleary said.

"He remembers the incident, so that's a good thing. So, yeah, hopefully he feels the same way tomorrow."

They will also still be without Dylan Edwards but will hope that Daine Laurie will be available and can return to the field at fullback.

Cleary revealed post-match after their match against the Storm that he "might be a chance" to play in Round 4 but is unlikely to be rushed back. Blaize Talagi is likely to be used at No.1 if Laurie remains sidelined.

Daine Laurie missed Round 3 for the Panthers after picking up a quad injury last week. Coach Ivan Cleary indicated that Laurie “might be a chance” to play in Round 4 - sounding like a minor strain, which usually results in a 1-3 week return to play. pic.twitter.com/jkRCOlQvnS — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 22, 2025

Projected Round 4 Team: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Casey McLean 6. Jack Cole 7. Brad Schneider 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Blaize Talagi 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner