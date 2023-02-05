South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell and Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton have both reportedly been arrested for an alleged fight in Canberra.

Multiple reports suggest the duo, who had been out celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday at a nightclub in Canberra on Saturday night, are alleged to have had a fight between themselves in the early hours of the morning.

Mitchell and Wighton are known to be friends, having represented both New South Wales and Australia together previously, including at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, where the Kangaroos won the tournament.

The reports suggest the alleged fight was not severe, however, police were called.

A police statement to The Sydney Morning Herald confirms both players have been charged for the incident.

“About 3.45am today (Sunday, 5 February 2023), ACT Policing responded to reports of a disturbance near a nightclub on Bunda Street in the city,” the police statement read.

“Two men - a 30-year-old from Bywong, NSW and a 25-year-old man from Chifley, NSW - were arrested at the scene.

“The 30-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place and fail to comply with an exclusion direction, while the 25-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place, affray, and resist territory public official. They are expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.”

News Corp reports both players are likely to face court in the ACT for the alleged incident.

The NRL integrity unit have been made aware, and a spokesman has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The NRL have made no further comment on the issue, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed they are aware of the incident.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an alleged incident involving Latrell Mitchell this morning in Canberra," the club said.

"The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident.

"The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."