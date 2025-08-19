The NRL has seen its fair share of impressive rookies this season.

Many youngsters vying for Rookie of the Year honours come from the St George Illawarra, with 21-year-old front rower Hamish Stewart being one of them.

Unfortunately for the Red V and Stewart, we will not be seeing the destructive forward take to the field again in 2025.

The star rookie is set to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season, according to The Daily Telegraph, after suffering his third concussion of the year against the New Zealand Warriors last weekend.

Stewart was enjoying an exemplary rookie season, playing 19 matches for the Dragons.

He looks like the frontrunner for the Dragons' Rookie of the Year award, despite the disappointing end to his fantastic season.

Head coach Shane Flanagan has opted to put Stewart's health first, knowing all too well how multiple head knocks can impact a player both during and post-career.

Stewart is a certain mainstay in the Dragons' pack for years to come, so it seems it was obvious that preserving both his short-term and long-term health was of a bigger priority than finishing off the season.