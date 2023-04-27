The race for Brisbane Broncos' prop Payne Haas is set to go up yet another gear, and to a level his current club - or other clubs in the NRL - may not be able to match.

It comes as rugby union are said to be making a significant play for Haas, who is off-contract with the Broncos at the end of the 2024 season.

It's likely plenty of NRL clubs will come to the table to negotiate with Haas unless he makes a call on his future before the November 1 deadline which allows all players off-contract at the end of the following season to sign with rival clubs.

While it's reported that Rugby Australia have now opened formal conversations with the management of Haas, his camp revealed earlier this week that if it was about money, Haas would have tried his hand at the NFL, where approached had been made from.

That will leave some hope for the Broncos that they may be able to retain Haas, who sensationally requested an immediate release mid-way through the 2022 campaign.

That ultimately was thrown on the backburner after tensions between the two parties were eased, but it hasn't stopped Rugby Australia coming to the table with, according to Fox Sports and offer of $1.6 million for three years.

That's a total of $4.8 million over the duration of the contract, and would give Haas a chance to fight for a place against the British and Irish Lions in 2025, and in the home Rugby World Cup of 2027.

The dollar value comes with Rugby Australia having already secured Sydney Roosters back Joseph Suaalii from the start of 2025 for a figure that is well north of $1 million per season.

It's the kind of money which leaves NRL clubs, under the current salary cap, to dust, with the top players in the sport earning around the $1 million per season mark. A recent salary cap increase could see that break a new glass ceiling in the years to come, but it's unlikely to be able to compete with the money on offer both at home and abroad in the 15-man code.

Despite that, the hope Haas will remain at the Broncos is still there, with the prop previously stating on the record that he wants to win an NRL title.

The 15-man code have a hitlist of NRL targets, although that took a bruising earlier this week when Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona re-signed with the club for the next four years.