After just a singular season with St Helens in the Super League, NRL clubs are lining up to bring Curtis Sironen back to Australia following the World Club Challenge.

While starting in St Helens' 24-12 victory over the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League grand final, Sironen was set to come off the bench during the pre-season challenge until English international Joe Batchelor rolled his ankle against the Dragons.

Handed a starting jersey for the World Club Challenge clash against the Penrith Panthers, the 29-year-old forward played the entire 83 minutes of St Helens' 13-12 victory last Saturday, running 183 metres and making 40 tackles in the clash with a singular miss.

Sironen also set up the try for superstar fullback Jack Welsby, and caught the eye of several NRL clubs in the process.

Debuting as a five-eighth in 2012 for the Wests Tigers, Sironen moved into the forward pack late the following season, amassing 131 NRL games between the Tigers and Manly during his nine-year career.

Fox Sports are reporting that several clubs picked up the phone immediately after the match to check in on the back-rower's contract status, with the former Sea Eagle off-contract at the end of 2023.

He's the second St Helens forward linked to an NRL return after former Newcastle captain Sione Mata'utia admitted he could 'never say never' to a return to the competition.

Sironen is expected to play out the remainder of his contract in England, however if potential NRL suitors are interested, 2024 could be a different story.