It's been less than a few days since St Helens unveiled their new coach, Paul Wellens, and it hasn't taken long for the mentor to ask for a slice of Penrith to kickstart his time in the top job.

Wellens is St Helens to his core, born in Merseyside town before eventually growing into a stellar fullback, running out for 499 matches in the red and white between 1998 and 2015, and now inherits the clipboard from the Australia-bound Kristian Woolf.

Taking over a side that's won four consecutive premierships is an honour burdened by great expectation, however it's nothing new for Wellens, who won five premierships in his career, though also lost five straight from 2007 to 2011, giving him experience on both sides of the decider.

There hasn't been a World Club Challenge since the Sydney Roosters defeated St Helens 20-12 in early 2020, the WCC following St Helen's first of their four premierships.

Penrith have been desperate to get the match on track, having lost both World Club Challenges following their 1991 and 2003 premierships, firstly to Wigan before losing to Bradford in their second attempt.

Wellens revealed that the club is talking to Penrith about organising the match-up for the first time in three years.

"The club are discussions about how that (fixture) may look. From a coach's perspective, it'd be a fantastic opportunity to take on that Penrith team," Wellens said following his unveiling.

"Penrith are fantastic, what a team they are, but this team has earned an opportunity to take on that challenge.

"We'd love, as a club, to be able to put ourselves in a situation to do that." St Helens have won two of their six World Club Challenges, defeating the Brisbane Broncos in 2001 and again in 2007. Mike Rush, Saints' CEO, is adamant they need the match on the rugby league calendar. "I'm not going to lie and say we haven't had discussions with Super League and the NRL about whether we can make a World Club Challenge work," Rush told Rugby League Live. "There are hurdles you've got to overcome, including the cost of travel, and a World Cup this year too. "It shifts pre-season plans and if England and Australia both make the World Cup final, our players are returning to their clubs even later than usual. "They could be arriving in England two weeks into their own pre-season if that happened.

"But the game, and I mean clubs, the governing bodies and the NRL, have to provide some buy-in and make a long-term commitment about whether it wants a World Club Challenge.