Dragons utility Tristan Sailor has allegedly been arrested following a report made by a woman that she was sexually assaulted by the St George Illawarra player in south Sydney last weekend, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday morning after police had led an investigation into the women’s report.

“A search warrant has been executed at a home at Wollongong this morning at 7.40am,” a NSW Police Force spokesperson said. “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Wollongong police station.”

“The investigation is being led by detectives from St George Police Area Command, with the assistance of officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad,” a police spokesperson said.

The NRL have been made aware of the warrant and arrest.

Sailor was told by the Dragons last month that he would not be part of Anthony Griffin’s plans for 2021.