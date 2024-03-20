Over four days, players from Australia, the Pacific, and the United States will compete in the 2024 Women's National Championships on the Gold Coast.
First established in 2018, this year's tournament will take place between March 21-24 and, for the first time, feature teams from Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
Zero Tackle has you covered with all the players competing in the competition and every team's squad.
BackNext
Ahi Ka Aotearoa
1. Amarnee Shepherd, 2. Fakama'unga-hila Samita, 3. Paris Pickering, 4. Shaniah Lui, 5. Marewakiterangi Samson, 6. Tamara Ruaporo Ngatuakana, 7. Pearl Tuitama, 8. Christabelle Onesemo, 9. Kyla Lynch-Brown, 10. Demielle Onesemo, 11. Sade Schaumkel, 12. Tiana Thomson, 13. Sharnyze Pihema, 14. Henilietta Lokotui, 15. Manea-Faith Waaka, 16. Madison Odering-Mitchell, 17. Monika Fakaosilea, 18. Michaela Poimatagi-Matautia, 19. Ella Bussey-Timo, 20. Kaya Whaitiri-Dee
Coach: George Carmont
Back
Next