Following the departure of Corey Allan, the Rabbitohs have quickly turned their attention to Wests star winger David Nofoaluma, with the flyer yet to sign on at Concord past this year.

Allan signed a three-year deal with the Bulldogs on Monday, with the 22-year-old heading to Belmore following an immediate release and joining a long list of impressive recruits under Trent Barrett.

With Latrell Mitchell in line for a new long-term deal at the Rabbitohs, Allan was seen as out-of-favour for the future and has now gained a move away from South Sydney.

This cheeky effort shoots Nofoaluma up as the top try scorer for 2020 😍#NRLManlyTigers #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/VstBnDAFtl — NRL (@NRL) September 5, 2020

With Allan now out the door and some cap space still remaining on the table, the Rabbitohs have got their sights set on Nofoaluma, who has also gained attraction from the Eels.

It is understood that Nofoaluma and his management are keen on a four-year deal if the star winger is to remain a Tiger, with Wests currently offering nothing more than a three-term contract.

The Dally M Winger of the Year had a sensational 2020 campaign and will be in-line for a hefty pay bump when fielding offers from both the Tigers and rival NRL sides.