Next Sunday's Grand Final could be the end for one of the NRL's greatest servants, Benji Marshall.

The 36-year-old is yet to officially call time on his career, however there is a strong belief the living legend will likely lace up the boots for the last time in next week's season decider.

Marshall, who joined the Rabbitohs on a one-year deal ahead of this season, was brought to tears in the emotional post-match celebrations.

The indications of the Grand Final being the veteran playmaker's last will add to the climaxing conclusion to South Sydney's season, with captain Adam Reynolds and coach Wayne Bennett departing the Burrow ahead of 2022.

For Marshall, a farewell will conclude a 346-game career that spanned across two stints with the Wests Tigers as well as spells at St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

Marshall's future in the league looked to be fading last off-season, as discussions with several suitors fell through in hope of seeing the electrifying half step into a 19th campaign in the NRL.

A premiership finish to his career would be the fitting final note of Marshall's potential swansong season, as the Rabbitohs have managed to make the New Zealand great one of their own in 2021.

Following talks with Reynolds and fellow halves partner Cody Walker, Bennett revealed the Rabbitohs were excited at the prospect to be able to swoop on Marshall's unparalleled services.

"The thing I like about Benji is, he rang me up and said 'My deal's fallen through – I'd love to come to South Sydney'," the Rabbitohs coach said after his side's preliminary final win over the Sea Eagles on Friday.

"And I went and saw Adam and Cody because I didn't want them to think that I was undermining them, and they wanted him to come.

"So I rang him back and I said, 'Why do you want to come to South Sydney for?' And he said, 'I think you can be in the premiership, I think you can be in the grand final. And I want to go out on a good note'.

"I said 'OK mate, let's do that. I'll make you number 14 every week, that's my guarantee to you, and he's been wonderful for us."

Speaking after the 36-16 win over Manly, Marshall paid tribute to the loss of a family member to bowel cancer this week.

“Mixed emotion today, part of one of my wife’s lost their daughter Jess to bowel cancer yesterday, just a bit of a tribute to pass on my condolences,” he said.

“She made these hats to support bowel cancer, and the black armband as well. Just wanted to pass on the best to the family.”

Marshall played a total of 257 games for the Tigers, including a key role in their 2005 premiership season.

The Kiwi representative has recorded 31 appearances for his nation, as well as features for the NRL All Stars and Māori All Stars.

The Rabbitohs will face either the Storm or Panthers in next Sunday's Grand Final.