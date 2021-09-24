Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds will need to overcome a groin injury in the next week in hope of bidding farewell to his beloved club in a fairytale fashion.

South Sydney, along with a hampered Reynolds, were able to progress to the Grand Final after defeating Manly in Friday night's preliminary final to the tune of 36-16.

The win will now see a string of emotional goodbyes ensue next Sunday, with Reynolds and coach Wayne Bennett departing Redfern at season's end, while veteran half Benji Marshall is likely to call time on his illustrious career.

Reynolds will now be looking to prove his fitness for next weekend after suffering a groin injury, a setback that was sustained prior to the win over the Sea Eagles.

The 31-year-old, who would play his 231st game in the cardinal and myrtle in next week's premiership decider, revealed there was little chance he wouldn't have featured in the preliminary final.

"I obviously wanted to be out there with the team," Reynolds said, per NRL.com.

"There was a little moment in the change rooms there where Wayne and I looked at each other but it was never really seriously going to see me miss the game."

Reynolds missed just the one game through injury this season, with 2021 being the halfback's fifth-straight campaign of 21 or more appearances.

Bennett revealed Reynolds' kicking abilities were hindered due to the setback, however the risk of having his star half play was one that paid off.

"He had an injury that [meant] he was pretty close to not playing," Bennett said.

"The thing he couldn't do was kick. We didn't know if he'd get through the game either but we took the risk and we managed to pull it off."

Young fullback Blake Taaffe took over from Reynolds for the Bunnies' kicking duties, managing to impress onlookers once again in the No.1 jumper given Latrell Mitchell's absence.

Reynolds could now look to end his tenure with the Bunnies with the perfect send-off, lifting the Provan-Summons Trophy as his final act as a Rabbitoh alongside Bennett.

The heralded playmaker will not only need to pass fitness tests this week but must lead his side over either minor premiers Melbourne or rival Penrith.

The Storm will clash with the Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday at 4pm.