The South Sydney Rabbitohs have suffered a crucial loss in the first minute against the Sydney Roosters with Hame Sele leaving the field in the first minute due to a HIA.

Having returned back into the side after recovering from a calf strain, Hame Sele went down in the first set of the game attempting to make a tackle on Victor Radley.

Although Sele was out cold for well over 30 seconds, he thankfully returned back to his feet after several minutes and was able to walk off the field under his own steam.

Despite a clear prognosis when he left the field, Fox Sports confirmed that Sele suffered a Category 1 concussion which will rule him out for a period of at least 11 days under the NRL's new concussion rules, meaning he will miss next Saturday's game against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Rabbitohs will now need to rely heavily on bench players Thomas Burgess and Davy Moale, as well as Shaquai Mitchell for extra minutes after the trio were all named on Jason Demetriou's bench, with Blake Taaffe a late exclusion from the derby.

The Rabbitohs currently lead the Sydney Roosters 10-0 after Keaon Koloamatangi went over for the opening try, and Alex Johnston followed with one of his own minutes later.