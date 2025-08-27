A member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs forward pack has reportedly been granted permission from the club to explore his options on the open market.

Over the past 24 months, the Rabbitohs have had limited success due to a number of reasons, particularly injuries to key players, which have prevented them from fielding a fully fit line-up for some time.

While those injuries have seen them underperform on the NRL ladder, it has allowed other players to step up and seize their opportunities.

One of these players has been Cook Islands international Davvy Moale, but he has now likely played his last match in Rabbitohs colours.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Moale has been granted permission to speak with rival teams after his management submitted the request, and he is now set to play for a new club in 2026.

It is understood that Moale, who was reportedly contracted until the end of 2026, recently turned down a two-year contract to remain at the club.

Beginning his career with the club in 2021, he has taken his game to new heights over the past couple of seasons, making 70 appearances in first grade. However, he remains sidelined with a wrist injury, an injury that occurred in July.