SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 05: The Burgess brothers stand during the singing of the national anthem before the 2014 NRL Grand Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

He's been the only Burgess at the Rabbitohs for three seasons now, however Thomas may be in for a family reunion at Redfern Oval in 2023.

South Sydney once boasted all four Burgess brothers, Luke, Sam, George and Tom, however as the years have gone by, slowly they have departed the club one-by-one.

Sam's medical retirement at the end of 2019 stranded Thomas as the last Burgess standing, despite being the last of the four to make his NRL debut.

Now, The Sunday Telegraph understands Tom may have back up next season, with South Sydney considering throwing George Burgess an NRL lifeline.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 05: Sam Burgess; Luke Burgess, Julie Burgess, George Burgess and Thomas Burgess of the Rabbitohs hold the trophy as they celebrate victory during the 2014 NRL Grand Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

George underwent a messy exit from St. George Illawarra last week, declaring he'd rather be released and potentially end his NRL career early as opposed to spending another pre-season under Anthony Griffin.

“It is disappointing if it is the end of my career,” Burgess told The Daily Telegraph earlier in the week.

“But I just didn't get along with Hook and he made it pretty clear to me, he pretty much wrote me off.

“So I wasn't too keen to go back to train under him to be honest.

“At the end of the day all you want is a coach to believe in you.

“There is no point me going back there if the coach doesn't believe in me.”

NRL Rd 2 - Dragons v Panthers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: George Burgess of the Dragons warms up ahead of the round two NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Penrith Panthers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on March 18, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Burgess hasn't played for the Rabbitohs since the 2019 season, though will forever be etched into club folklore after his barnstorming try in the 2014 NRL Grand Final.

The potential minimum-contract has reportedly only been floated at the club so far, however the reunion would also steer the club away from their pursuit of Martin Taupau for 2023.

South Sydney are holding off until George faces court in March for sexually touching a woman earlier in the year.