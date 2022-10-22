He's been the only Burgess at the Rabbitohs for three seasons now, however Thomas may be in for a family reunion at Redfern Oval in 2023.

South Sydney once boasted all four Burgess brothers, Luke, Sam, George and Tom, however as the years have gone by, slowly they have departed the club one-by-one.

Sam's medical retirement at the end of 2019 stranded Thomas as the last Burgess standing, despite being the last of the four to make his NRL debut.

Now, The Sunday Telegraph understands Tom may have back up next season, with South Sydney considering throwing George Burgess an NRL lifeline.

George underwent a messy exit from St. George Illawarra last week, declaring he'd rather be released and potentially end his NRL career early as opposed to spending another pre-season under Anthony Griffin.

“It is disappointing if it is the end of my career,” Burgess told The Daily Telegraph earlier in the week.

“But I just didn't get along with Hook and he made it pretty clear to me, he pretty much wrote me off.

“So I wasn't too keen to go back to train under him to be honest.

“At the end of the day all you want is a coach to believe in you.

“There is no point me going back there if the coach doesn't believe in me.”

Burgess hasn't played for the Rabbitohs since the 2019 season, though will forever be etched into club folklore after his barnstorming try in the 2014 NRL Grand Final.

The potential minimum-contract has reportedly only been floated at the club so far, however the reunion would also steer the club away from their pursuit of Martin Taupau for 2023.

South Sydney are holding off until George faces court in March for sexually touching a woman earlier in the year.