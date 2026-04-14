South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the injury timeline for two of their biggest stars, David Fifita and Jye Gray.

Both players sustained injuries in their side's loss to the Canberra Raiders last weekend in Perth.

Fifita came off with a hamstring injury during the match, with the club expecting him to miss six weeks of action.

Scans revealed Gray sustained a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, and despite the injury allowing for unpredictable recovery periods, he is set to miss four weeks.

The club also released some good news surrounding players returning from injury.

Rising outside back Talanoa Penitani made a successful return from a hamstring tear that was sustained in the Charity Shield preseason match against the Dragons.

It saw him take the field in NSW Cup for 40 minutes on the weekend, and will undertake more game-time moving forward.

More troops will be back on deck when Ashton Ward (syndesmosis), Jonah Glover (jaw) and Euan Aitken (leg) return in two weeks, with the club confirming they are all tracking along nicely.