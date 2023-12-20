English international Jack Welsby has recommitted to Super League club St Helens until the end of 2027, knocking back reported high levels of interest from the NRL.

The 22-year-old has garnered interest from multiple Australian clubs ahead of his contract's expiry for 2025, however the emerging playmaker has re-signed with the Saints for a further two seasons.

A three-time Super League winner, Welsby has already captained England on the international stage and gained high levels of attention down under earlier this year with his best-afield outing in St Helens' World Cup Challenge win over NRL premiers Penrith.

With St George Illawarra and other Australian suitors lining up for Welsby's signature, the Englishman has instead opted to remain in the UK after making the big decision to recommit to the Saints.

“I am over the moon glad it's done with now and I can get my head into Pre-Season and the New Year," Welsby said after re-signing with St Helens.

"It was a decision I had to make and I'm glad that I've made the decision that I have, and I'm going to be around all my best mates and a really good club.

“Everyone at St Helens expects to win trophies, whether it's the fans, the players, the coaches, or the backroom staff.

"Everyone's expecting for you to go out and win at a weekend and then win on the big night at Old Trafford. That sort of expectation, it's hard sometimes, but it's what I want, I want that pressure and that's where I feel like I play my best rugby.”

Welsby made his international debut last year at the World Cup and recorded a try and two assists in a heavy win over Samoa.

The young five-eighth and fullback utility has three Super League titles, two League Leaders' Shields, a Challenge Cup, and a World Club Challenge under his belt before turning 23.

While a move to the NRL might've seen Welsby extend his list of accolades, the St Helens star admitted the timing wasn't right for a move to Australia.

“The NRL's a massive competition and everyone sees it as that, but I believe that Super League can be that and we've just got to work towards it," Welsby said.

"Sometimes the speculation that comes with the NRL and stuff is not just as simple as going to sign at a different club, it's a lot of things.

"It's on the other side of the world, it's tough and the timing's got to be right – it's got to be perfect. But for me, it was always going to be St Helens.”

St Helens' 2024 draw will open in February against the London Broncos at Totally Wicked Stadium.