Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo's all-time howler against the Canterbury Bulldogs hasn't changed coach Craig Fitzgibbon's opinion of him.

Coming inside the final ten minutes of the game, Mulitalo had mountains of space to score in the corner untouched after superb play across the park from fullback William Kennedy and centre Siosifa Talakai.

While the try seemed as certain as it was straightforward, Mulitalo managed to plant his left arm - without the ball in it - on the sideline just a split second before the ball in his right hand with the ball found the turf.

The bunker would quickly overturn the decision, with it being the second time Mulitalo has butchered a try this season after an extravagant dive in Round 1 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs saw Lachlan Ilias able to rake the ball away.

Despite that, Mulitalo's track record is still as positive as it gets, with 51 tries from 71 NRL games to his credit, and seven in seven games this year.

Fitzgibbon revealed Mulitalo's response after the game, saying the winger had been in too much of a hurry to get the ball down, while also being quick to remind the winger finishes more than he doesn't.

"He walked straight in and said 'sorry coach, I was too scared to not get it down in a hurry so I put the other hand down instead of the one with the ball', but he finishes plenty too," Fitzgibbon said.

"He'll adjust on that. Ronnie is a special kid. He's a ball of energy and when he is a ball of energy playing for our team, the boys love him.

"He is a good finisher normally and usually nails those."

Mulitalo, who is part of Cronulla's big-name back five who have all re-signed with the club into future seasons, has locked up a wing spot in recent years and made his debut for New Zealand at international level in 2022 after almost playing for Queensland in 2021, only to be blocked by an eligibility issue.

Fitzgibbon said his hard work and care for the team will continue to see him improve.

"He works hard. He is only young Ronnie, only 60-odd games deep, but he is a good athlete and cares about the team," Fitzgibbon added.

"Everyone underestimates the community work and time he spends promoting our game and helping people away from footy.

"His emotions boil over sometimes Ronnie, but he is awesome. Love him."

The bombed try against the Bulldogs didn't cost the Sharks, who took the victory 33 points to 20.