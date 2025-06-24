Weeks after signing Lachlan Galvin, the Canterbury Bulldogs have added another promising young playmaker to their books who will continue to develop in their pathways program.

Over the past few seasons, the Bulldogs have recruited some of the best young playmakers from rival teams, including Alex Conti and Cassius Tia from the Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters.

Continuing this trend, they have added another promising junior to their pathways system that already includes the likes of Joseph O'Neill and Mitchell Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zero Tackle understands that the Bulldogs have signed Aaymon Fitzgibbon - the son of Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon - from the Illawarra Steelers on a multi-year contract.

Most recently playing alongside Kade Reed for the Steelers in the SG Ball Cup competition, Fitzgibbon has a strong kicking game and can control the field in attack, either playing in the five-eighth or halfback position.

"It'd mean so much," Fitzgibbon told Zero Tackle about following in the footsteps of his father and his goal to play in the NRL.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously a lot of work's done behind the scenes to get where we are now and just to keep pushing over and get that goal would be awesome."

A Sydney Roosters fan growing up, Fitzgibbon idolised multi-time premiership winner Cooper Cronk due to them playing the same position, but admitted that he has learnt the most from former NSW Blues representative Shaun Timmins during his time in the Dragons' pathways system.

However, he wouldn't be where he is right not without the help of his family who have pushed him to become a better player every single day.

"My family has always been behind me, pushing me to be better and just work hard," Fitzgibbon said.