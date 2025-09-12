Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton has confirmed he is open to the idea of a rugby union switch.

The second-rower has been linked with a move to the 15-man game in recent times, but he has now acknowledged the possibility of it happening.

Crichton is off-contract at the end of 2026, and while he has re-confirmed his desire to get the Roosters as far as he can until then, beyond the end of next year is a different story for the 29-year-old.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Crichton acknowledged he hasn't played a game of rugby union in a decade, but he would be interested to see how he went.

“I haven't played the sport in 10 years, so I'd be interested to see where I stack up,” Crichton told the publication.

“It would be a different path, something that I'm open to. But I'm just focused on trying to win games for the Roosters here.”

The former Rabbitoh, who will tick past 200 NRL games next year, has played 17 Origins for New South Wales and 8 Tests for Australia throughout his career, but has never played rugby union at a senior level.

That, despite the fact he was a New South Wales and Australian schoolboys representative during his time at Scots College in Sydney.

The Temora-born forward will attract a significant upgrade on his next contract no matter where he lands, with the likelihood that the Roosters, rival NRL clubs including the Perth Bears, Australian Rugby Union, and overseas entities including the new Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition, will all make a play for him.

Crichton confirmed he would be open to a move overseas if it was right for his family, with the forward currently believed to be on a deal worth around $800,000 per year.