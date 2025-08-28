Following a career-best year with the Cronulla Sharks this season, Blayke Brailey has cemented himself as one of the premier hookers in the NRL.

He looks a near certainty to make his NSW Blues debut in the coming years; however, a potential international allegiance switch could nullify that conversation.

The 26-year-old, who has cultural ties to both England and Australia, has revealed he's open to representing the former on the international stage.

“[Playing for England is] something I've definitely thought about and I've had conversations about… it's obviously great that I have that side in me," he told SEN.

He admitted that playing for England would be special not only to him, but also to his family.

"My mum is full English, she was born in Liverpool in England, so I do have a close tie there where I could represent both nations,” Brailey revealed.

”I'd definitely love to one day represent my mum's side of the family and also my dad's side, who is Australian.”

Brailey has not yet spoken to England coach Shaun Wane, but conceded he'd love to discuss his potential role in the side if he does get the call.

"For my name to be around that conversation, it's obviously a dream come true,” Brailey said.

"Hopefully, I can continue my form, and the selectors and the coaches see that.

“If that phone call comes, I'll be over the moon and I'll take it with both hands."

Should Brailey make his way over to the England squad, he will join the likes of Victor Radley, AJ Brimson and Billy Smith, all of whom have committed to the squad ahead of this year's Ashes series.