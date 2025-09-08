Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith has been in hot demand in recent months, with the star half on the hunt for a new club after falling behind in the pecking order in Bondi.

The 22-year-old has been identified by multiple NRL clubs, with the Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, and Canberra Raiders all vying for his signature.

Smith has reportedly made a decision, with veteran journalist Barry Toohey revealing he will join the Knights.

It has been reported that he will travel to the Hunter Valley to sign the deal and will stay there for the next four seasons.

Despite predominantly playing as a five-eighth, Smith is expected to don the No. 9 jumper, signing on as the club's main hooker.

He will join the Knights' stacked spine of Kalyn Ponga, Fletcher Sharpe, and fellow recruit Dylan Brown.

While the club's coach has yet to be decided, most expect the lead man to be either Justin Holbrook or Blake Green. Both men will be eager to coach the 2025 wooden spooners' electric spine, along with a new-look forward pack, which will feature Canberra Raiders prop Trey Mooney.