NRL legend Cameron Smith has flagged his interest in linking up with newly-appointed Maroons coach and former premiership teammate Billy Slater within the Queensland coaching ranks.

Smith, along with fellow Maroons great Johnathan Thurston, has been closely linked to taking on an assistant role to work under Slater as part of the Maroons' new-look football operations hierarchy.

The 38-year-old called time on his career with the Storm earlier this year, ending a 433-game stint in Victoria.

Under the previous guidance of Smith's tutelage, star hooker duo Brandon Smith and Harry Grant have flourished for Craig Bellamy in 2021, with the former being named in the 2021 Dally M Team of the Year this week.

Speaking on SEN, Smith stated he would be interested in linking up with Slater at the Maroons, but would still be looking to have any coaching duties coincide with his media duties.

“I must admit, I’m enjoying what I’m doing at the moment and things haven’t been too hectic for me, I’m very lucky to be in that position,” the Storm great said.

“But, I think working with particularly younger players, I thoroughly enjoyed that in my last few years at Melbourne, seeing those young guys come along and develop as players and as people.

“If Bill was to reach out and ask my level of interest in that, there’s no doubt I’d be interested.

“It’s the same as everything else in my life right now, it’d just have to fit in with what I’m doing right now.

“As much as I love State of Origin, the Queensland jersey and our state and our people, it needs to fit in with my life, my commitments, my personal commitments and my family commitments right now.

“That’s really what it comes down to, and if it does, I’d certainly want to go in there and help Billy out any way I can.”

Smith made 42 appearances for the Maroons between 2003-2017, setting a record for the most times to represent Queensland.