The QRL are keen to add Wayne Bennett to overlook the Maroons' potential new-look coaching strike force, with the departing Rabbitohs coach linked to a senior mentoring position with Queensland.

According to The Courier Mail, the Maroons are nearing an official announcement to appoint Queensland and Storm great Billy Slater as their new senior coach, who will likely be accompanied by close friend, former teammate and NRL legend Cameron Smith in an assisting role.

QRL chief executive Rohan Sawyers has expressed his desire to have Bennett join the Maroons' football operations hierarchy, which could form a lethal coaching box for the state.

Speaking to News Corp, Sawyers said Bennett would be a valuable asset for the Maroons as they look to fill a mentoring role to aid their new era.

“We are still keen for a senior mentor,” Sawyer said.

“Having Wayne involved in any Queensland program at any time would be fantastic.

“We haven’t spoken to Wayne about being in the mentor program at this stage, but if the opportunity came up we would certainly like to talk to Wayne."

Should Bennett make the return to the Maroons, the state's hopes of retaining the State of Origin Shield will grow immensely, with Slater and Smith also taking over the ship from the departed Paul Green.

Bennett led an undermanned and youthful Maroons outfit to a stunning 2-1 series win in 2020, with the Blues taking back the bragging rights this season in dominant fashion.

With an extensive and unparalleled trio of resumes between Bennett, Slater and Smith, the current crop of emerging Queenslanders will be under arguably the best tutelage the state has seen in its history.