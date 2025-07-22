Cameron Smith has confirmed he would be open to an assistant coaching role for the Australian Kangaroos when they head to England for the Ashes series this year.

Former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters is set to be announced officially as the Kangaroos coach this week on a three-game contract.

Smith was one likely in contention for the job, alongside Wayne Bennett and Brad Fittler, but the ARLC elected to not allow a club coach to take over, and went with the experience of Walters.

Smith confirmed it's a three-game contract for Walters, and said he believes Walters will do a good job, while also admitting he would have put a case forward if asked or interviewed.

"I don't know. There has been no details given around the terms of the contract as Kangaroos coach apart from saying it's a three-match agreement," Smith said on Channel 9s 100% Footy.

"Whether that's on results of the Ashes series against England. If Australia win, I'd like to think they will, I think Kev will do a great job.

"I was lucky enough to be coached by Kev in the Queensland State of Origin side. I think he will do a really good job.

"I had a phone call from Peter V'Landys a couple of days ago. There was no formal discussion around me being the coach, there was no interview.

"I just spoke with Peter. He gave me a phone call that the decision was made that they were going to go with Kev and that was about it.

"I'm happy with that decision, I respect that decision. If I had the opportunity to put a case forward, I would have. The decision was made by the game's heirarchy to go with Kevvie and I think it's a great appointment."

Smith was then asked whether he would want to be an assistant coach on the tour to England, and admitted it's something he would be open to.

"That [an assistant role] was mentioned in the phone call that it could be something to look at. I haven't had any further discussions with Peter, or Andrew Abdo, or anyone in the NRL about that," Smith said.

"If Kev has been appointed the head coach he could pick his coach and build a staff around him, but I don't know apart from that phone call."

Smith is the most capped NRL player in history with 433 games, while he also played a staggering 56 Tests for Australia between 2006 and 2017.