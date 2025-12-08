Tyrell Sloan may have scored 17 tries in 20 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons during the 2025 NRL season, but recent reports from pre-season training have revealed that he is unlikely to keep his spot in the back-line for next year.

Linked with an exit from the club as early as June, reports from Wide World of Sports have emerged that Sloan has now fallen behind new recruit Setu Tu in the pecking order, with the former New Zealand Warriors flyer a smokey to be named in Round 1.

The rest of the back-line is set to be made up of Clinton Gutherson, Christian Tuipolotu, Valentine Holmes and Moses Suli.

Yet to play a single match in first-grade, Tu arrives at the Dragons following a strong NSW Cup campaign with the Warriors, which saw him help them win the grand final and State Championship.

Previously spending time in The Dolphins system as well, the 27-year-old scored 13 tries, made 60 tackle busts and 13 line-breaks, provided two try assists and ran a total of 1414 metres (101 per game) in 14 reserve-grade appearances.

“He's elusive, athletic, robust — he ticks a lot of boxes for us," Flanagan said in a statement when Tu arrived at the club.

“He's good in the air, plays with a lot of confidence and is a genuine try-scorer.

“His versatility across the backline will add valuable depth to our squad. We look forward to him joining the club for a big preseason.”