Queensland head coach Billy Slater has managed to identify a pair of bright spots out of his side's Game 1 State of Origin loss - debutant Robert Toia and forward Jeremiah Nanai.

The Maroons were on the back foot from early on in the contest against the Blues and failed to recover, with the scoreboard kept respectable thanks to a try when Brian To'o was in the sin bin, as well as New South Wales missing four from four conversion attempts.

Toia, who was a surprise call-up to the Queensland side after just ten NRL games with the Sydney Roosters, was among the best on both sides of the ball for the Maroons, but Slater said it's what he expected out of the youngster who has been praised for his attitude and work ethic.

"Really good. I expected him to play like that. It has been a pleasure to get to know him over the last week and a half," Slater said on Toia during his post-match press conference.

"He is a great young man, really humble and respectful. He values the parts of the game that are not brilliant, but that's why he is in this position.

"I thought his debut was great, so he can hold his head up high."

Edge forward Nanai also received praise from Slater after a performance where he looked threatening without managing to score.

While errors came from his intensity, and his defence was a problem, Slater said the second-rower, who was a surprise starter rather than coming from the bench, had a strong game.

"He is playing well. Back there on that right-hand side, which is probably his favourite side to play. He is a wonderful player and showed real commitment tonight, chased plenty of high balls, made some really crucial tackles, so I thought he was good," Slater said of Nanai.

The Maroons will now need to lick their wounds ahead of Game 2 in Perth, which has become a must-win encounter if they want to force a decider in Sydney.

Slater said his side will go after it, but there could be changes coming for the Maroons.

It's not something Slater, who said there were no personnel issues in his side, wanted to discuss on Wednesday evening, but it would be a surprise to see the same 17 go again for Queensland.

What does seem certain is that Toia and Nanai will be among the playing group making the trip west.