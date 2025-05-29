The Queensland Maroons will need something bordering on a miracle to take home the State of Origin shield in 2025.

That is the lasting thought out of Game 1 on Wednesday night, where a below their best Blues still looked streets ahead of an ageing Maroons side.

The Queenslanders were bullied from the word go by the Blues middle third, and while they managed to keep out their opposition for the first 25 minutes, ill-discipline, penalties, errors and a staggering missed tackle count which was 30 by halftime and 54 at the end of the night told the story for the Maroons.

Only a horror show in front of the sticks from Nathan Cleary, and then Zac Lomax kept the game competitive for the Maroons, with the Blues winning in a four tries to one performance.

What is clear is that the Maroons need changes for Game 2 in Perth if they want to keep the series alive and head to Sydney with a chance of claiming an unlikely win to reclaim the Shield they lost last year.

The bottom line is that the Maroons have scored just one try in their last 160 minutes of Origin - and that came while the Blues had a player in the sin bin.

That both of those games came at Suncorp Stadium is even more alarming.

In fact, dating back to the start of last year's series, they have played 257 minutes of rugby league against the Blues with 13 players on the park for a grand total of two tries.

Coach Billy Slater isn't convinced it's a personnel issue at this stage, saying in his most recent match press conference, his team are capable of more.

"That sort of stuff, like every game, you go and sit down, you review it and go and take a breath. You let the players go back and play footy. They have a couple of games over the next week and a half, so that's not a decision or a conversation for now," Slater said during his post-match press conference on the potential of changes for Game 2.

"To be honest, I don't think it's a personnel thing. I know what this team is capable of, and that's why you can see I'm disappointed, because they haven't played their best footy. I feel responsible to try and help them get there. It's not a personnel thing," Slater said when asked if there were personnel problems in the side.

"To be honest, they have had a great attitude as well, but to the discipline side of the game, the attitude wasn't good enough."

But at this stage, if it's not a personnel thing, then it's a coaching thing.

Because two tries in 160 minutes of rugby league simply isn't good enough. It's not as if this Blues team, as good as they have been since rebounding from Joseph Suaalii's send off in Game 1 of last year's series, are the greatest defensive team in the history of Origin, or suddenly finding a new way to go about things.

They are just doing the hard yards, playing disciplined rugby league, and making the most of