Queensland coach Billy Slater has responded to a stunning round of claims made by former New South Wales prop Aaron Woods.

Woods has called out Slater twice since teams were named for Game 2 of the series, accusing the Queensland coach of hypocrisy after dropping captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Gordon Tallis had heard enough over the weekend, telling Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin that Woods never would have made the comments when he was playing.

"He got sacked from six clubs, so he knows what it feels like, and when Queensland start listening to a bloke that played his last six years in reserve grade, we've got problems," Tallis said on the show.

"He wasn't that brave when he was a player; he's braver on the mic. That's a good comeback, isn't it?

"He wouldn't have said that when he was playing, so that's my point."

Woods hit back on NRL 360 last night in a direct stoush with Tallis and another Queenslander in Billy Moore, with Woods labelling the build-up to Game 1 'boring'.

"It's been a real poor build-up to Origin," Woods said.

"Game one was pretty boring. I thought the standard and the intensity on the field, the referee blew the pea out of the whistle, and the game just didn't live up to what I thought it was going to be.

"So I just thought someone needed to say something. Ruffle a few feathers.

".... A lot of ex-players have sort of messaged me and go, how good is this? There's a little bit of fire around the Origin."

Billy Slater was then asked to respond to the comments at a media day on Tuesday, and referenced former coach Paul Green, who took his own life in 2022, when calling out how personal attacks can hurt.

"When you degrade someone personally in a derogatory manner, you probably don't deserve one of those privileged positions that you're all in, that we're all in," Slater said.

"Although I might be able to handle it, the next person mightn't be.

"Maybe our last coach didn't.

"When you hold a position in the media or in our game, I feel that's a privilege and with that privilege comes a responsibility.

"I sit in that position most weeks, and you amplify your voice to millions of people.

"You're not talking to your mates in the pub."

Woods also took a separate shot at Woods, noting the pair had run into each other recently and Woods voiced no negative opinion of the Queensland coach.

"Now, I know Aaron Woods. I actually ran into him about three or four weeks ago at a footy game and he didn't voice that opinion then," Slater said.

"He actually brought his son over to introduce him to me, and I get the attention in our game.

"I believe the character of a person is judged more on what they say about people and how they treat people than what an individual says to create attention about someone.

"I get that. Our game creates attention, but there's a responsibility with that attention."