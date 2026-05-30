Thomas Jenkins has fast become one of the NRL's most dangerous wingers.

That is, very likely, a sentence no one thought they'd be reading at the start of the season, and it has to be noted he is playing on the end of a red-hot Penrith Panthers attack, but he has fit right into the best system in the competition.

You don't just do that by luck.

The outside back's attitude too has been fantastic. Dropped from the finals last year, he basically said it was the right call leading into this season, and has made no mistake in rubber stamping his spot to the point it won't be happening again come September this year, with Penrith well on track for another deep run into the finals.

As it stands, the outside back already has 18 tries to his name and could seriously mount a challenge on the record for tries in a year with 13 games still to play, including Sunday night's top of the table clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

But the Panthers are heading into a contract crunch, and there have been plenty of rumours that Jenkins could be one forced out, simply because he will be after a major salary upgrade, and the Panthers, who are being pulled in plenty of directions by salary cap pressure, won't be able to afford it.

Even with a salary increase, he is still going to be fairly affordable for many clubs around the NRL, so here are the clubs who will, or should, be lining up around the block for Jenkins.