The Brisbane Broncos are set to lose winger Jesse Arthars at the end of 2026 in the latest hit to their backline depth.

It's understood the Broncos were keen to retain Arthars, but he will instead explore either returning to the Gold Coast Titans, or leaving the NRL altogether to play rugby union overseas.

Salary cap pressures have forced Arthars out of the club, with Brisbane needing to prioritise young guns Antonio Verhoeven and Phillip Coates.

Brisbane's salary cap has been squeezed for years, and something had to give despite the loss of Payne Haas at the end of 2026 to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Most of that cash has been soaked up by the arrival of Mitch Barnett from the New Zealand Warriors, as well as contract upgrades and extensions for a host of players, led by Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs.

News Corp are reporting Arthars is simply looking for more game time, and will leave Red Hill as a result.

Arthars, who was once a permanent member of Michael Maguire's side, has slipped well down the pecking order across the back-end of 2025 and into 2026, but the Broncos are caught at an intriguing juncture.

Arthars departure is joined by that of Grant Anderson to the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the year in a player swap that allowed Barnett to join, while Gehamat Shibasaki is also set to leave with Zero Tackle learning four clubs outside of the Broncos are chasing him.

Brisbane needing to make an increased offer to Shibasaki - we have been told the $300,000 reported elsewhere is false - has taken away any chance of Arthars remaining at the club, although losing all three outside backs would leave the Broncos very short for 2027.

As it stands, the club have just six outside backs locked up if fullback Reece Walsh is included, with the star joined by Staggs, Deine Mariner, Kotoni Staggs, Antonio Verhoeven and Phillip Coates.

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It's understood, per reports, that the Titans have a two-year deal on the table for Arthars, in what would be a return to the club for the outside back.

He debuted for the Titans in 2019 and played 12 games with the Gold Coast.

The Auckland-born outside back would slot straight into the spot vacated by Phillip Sami who moves to the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the year, however, it's understood he is also keen on trying his hand at rugby union in Japan where he has also received interest.

Arthars, who came through the Keebra Park High School system, played rugby league once he arrived in Australia, and has limited experience in rugby union, moving from Queensland to Melbourne in 2016 where he played for the Melbourne Storm in the National Youth Cup, before spending time in reserve grade with the South Sydney Rabbitohs prior to his NRL debut.