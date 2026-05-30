Cronulla Sharks duo Jesse Ramien and Teig Wilton have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee after the club held on for a narrow win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

Ramien, who wasn't penalised on the field, but was placed on report by the officials a few minutes later, was pinged for a forearm to the head of Manly fullback Clayton Faulalo on the ground.

In a first-minute tackle, Ramien made an extra effort, sending his forearm into the head of the Manly breakout fullback.

Faulalo was slow back to his feet, but no penalty came immediately with referee Todd Smith and his officiating team seeming to miss the offence before being tipped off by the bunker at the next stoppage in play.

Ramien has been hit with a Grade 1 charge and will be fined $3000 with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match suspension if he fights and loses, given it's third offence on his rolling record.

Wilton, on the other hand, was penalised but not placed on report for making late contact after Jamal Fogarty had passed the ball.

While not being placed on report over the aggressive shot, the second-rower has since been charged by the match review committee.

A Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, the same as Ramien's, will see a lesser sanction given he has not been charged on his rolling record.

He will only pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

There were no other charges from the game, and both Ramien and Wilton will need to make plea calls by midday (AEST) on Sunday.