The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak last week to propel them into some form during the crucial Origin period.

They toppled a depleted Melbourne Storm outfit in a 30-20 win on Friday, but we still need to see more from the Belmore boys to determine if they're going to be a threat come September.

It is an excellent step in the right direction, and there are always positive take-aways from claiming two points, but I'm not certain yet that they have what it takes to keep up with the Top 4 sides.

The Bulldogs had high-expectations on them coming into this year and had many far and wide expecting them to be an upper echelon side in the 2026 competition.

At times, they've looked like world-beaters, but at other times, they've looked lost in attack. It's all about finding that consistency somewhere in the middle and building from it week-by-week.

They face a perfect challenge to prove they are the real-deal when they meet a Wests Tigers outfit on Saturday, who are welcoming back multiple stars to their lineup.

Apisai Koroisau (suspension), Heamasi Makasini (foot), and Alex Twal (knee) will all return for the Tigers in a massive boost for the joint venture.

Jacob Kiraz will retain the fullback jersey following a powerful performance in their recent victory on his return from injury.

With the tremendous blow of Jacob Preston being ruled out with a fractured arm, the Bulldogs will have to test their depth, as the Tigers have had to do in recent weeks following their immense run of injuries.

It will see Josh Curran join the side, who has been pulled out of NSW Cup and more minutes for the unearthed talent Jack Underhill, who is already giving off cult hero vibes in the blue and white.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 13th, with four wins and seven losses to their campaign. It is getting to the point where they must keep winning every game to keep in touch with the good end of the ladder.

One of Cameron Ciraldo's biggest tests so far in his coaching career is to see how the team reacts in the next few weeks following getting a taste of blood in the water last week against the Storm.

Matt Burton will no-doubt start after only playing a few minutes of State of Origin Game 1 on Wednesday night, meanwhile skipper Stephen Crichton was named on the extended bench. It is unknown yet whether he will feature on Saturday or be rested by the club.

No-doubt resting Crichton may be the move Ciraldo makes to ensure the Samoan international is fresh for a massive backend of the year to get the Bulldogs into the eight.