The NRL are expected to once again appoint Ashley Klein to referee the second game of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Klein was involved in a controversial send off during Game 1 after Kalyn Ponga was ruled to have made direct, forceful contact, leading with his shoulder to the head of NSW Blues winger Tolutau Koula.

The NRL's match review committee only slapped Ponga with a Grade 2 charge - which in Origin results in a fine rather than a suspension - and Queensland fans have teed off ever since.

An online petition circulated by The Courier Mail has over 25,000 signatures calling for Klein to be axed from the remainder of the series over the decision, with Queensland managing to squander a 14-point lead over the remaining 22 minutes of play.

The Maroons now head to what could be a sold out Melbourne Cricket Ground for Game 2 where they are in a must-win position, before returning to Brisbane for a potential decider at Suncorp Stadium.

News Corp are reporting that the NRL though will back Klein with the whistle for Game 2 unless he has a major controversy or indefensible howler in the next fortnight.

At the centre of the Origin controversy was the fact Chris Butler in the bunker appeared to be pushing for a sin bin rather than a send off, however, as per the laws of the game, the on-field official maintains the right to pick the punishment.

The NRL also moved to defend Klein in the days after the decision.

“The NRL supports Ashley Klein's decision to send off Kalyn Ponga during State of Origin Game One," the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley said.

“This incident involved clear and forceful shoulder-to-head and head to head contact with no mitigating factors.

“Player safety is extremely important and the game will make no apology for taking strong action on foul play.”

Klein, who has refereed each game of the last four series, is still backed by NRL powerbrokers as the best referee in the game, and will officiate Origin match 22 and 23 of his career if he is retained for the remainder of the series.