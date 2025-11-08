November 1 has come and gone, and over 170 players are now free agents, available to sign on with rival clubs for 2027 and beyond.
As negotiations get underway, Zero Tackle will be previewing it all by running the rule over potential destinations for a host of the top-rated off-contract players.
Today, former Broncos, now Dolphins, outside back Selwyn Cobbo.
An Origin-experienced player who can slot in at fullback, wing or centre, Cobbo would add plenty to any side if he can get back to his best, and likely wouldn't break the bank.
Will he be interested in leaving Queensland, and can he get back to that level?
They are the questions a lot of clubs must be asking, but the ones who should be making a play seem obvious.
Here is the list of potential landing spots for the Queenslander.
1. Perth Bears
Obvious? Yes.
Guaranteed? Absolutely not.
Make no mistake - the Perth Bears, with a Queenslander in charge of the NRL's newest side, must make a play for Selwyn Cobbo.
But that's not exactly out of the box thinking. They have to make a play for everyone in hopes of landing 30 players by the time Round 1 rolls around in 2027.
But Cobbo is special. His form may have tailed during the end of his stint at Brisbane, and yes, he has plenty to work on if he wants to get back to his Origin-calibre best.
That doesn't mean he can't though. Cobbo was picked in our Perth Bears' likely 17 for Round 1 in 2027, and the only question, with other teams seemingly off his salary demands, may be whether he is willing to move away from Queensland.