November 1 has come and gone, and over 170 players are now free agents, available to sign on with rival clubs for 2027 and beyond.

As negotiations get underway, Zero Tackle will be previewing it all by running the rule over potential destinations for a host of the top-rated off-contract players.

Today, former Broncos, now Dolphins, outside back Selwyn Cobbo.

An Origin-experienced player who can slot in at fullback, wing or centre, Cobbo would add plenty to any side if he can get back to his best, and likely wouldn't break the bank.

Will he be interested in leaving Queensland, and can he get back to that level?

They are the questions a lot of clubs must be asking, but the ones who should be making a play seem obvious.

Here is the list of potential landing spots for the Queenslander.