Free agency for 2027 is in full swing, and while players sort their futures, plenty of eyes have shuffled to Townsville where rising star Jaxon Purdue is among the off-contract list.\n\nAt just 20 years of age, Purdue has already well and truly made his mark as an NRL player, whether that be in the centres or at five-eighth.\n\nA player with all the talent in the world, he will also likely spend some time at fullback if there are issues with Scott Drinkwater, or halfback if need be, and there is little doubt he will eventually be an Origin player one way or another.\n\nIf he finds form in the next two months, there is no reason the Mackay-born utility couldn't be in the mix for Billy Slater's six-man bench this season.\n\nOff the field, it has appeared he will likely stay with the Cowboys, but there are no guarantees there. The Cowboys salary cap doesn't have the wiggle room that some others do, and with an expansion side looming, it will add more pressure on Todd Payten and his recruitment staff to retain Purdue.\n\nHere are the other clubs around the competition that could make a play.\n\nSydney Roosters\nAny chance the Roosters aren't looking for outside backs, and a centre in particular, was squashed on Friday when it emerged they are already looking at Dolphins and English star Herbie Farnworth for 2028.\n\nBut they may want a player a little more immediately than that, and certainly have the cash to splash.\n\nAll the talk is that that the Roosters have held some money in the kitty, just in case Joseph Manu becomes available again.\n\nThat it looking more unlikely for 2027 at the very least, so they could well go and look at the next big thing.\n\nIt's easy right now to make the argument that Jaxon Purdue's best position is centre which could potentially see Billy Smith move to what will be Mark Nawaqanitawase's vacant wing. Daniel Tupou potentially retiring as well means the backline could be short, even with the arrival of Reuben Garrick, who will likely play on the wing.\n\n2027 could also see the five-eighth jersey up for grabs if Daly Cherry-Evans retires, while tghe fullback jersey may not be all that far away either with James Tedesco approaching the end of his career.\n\nPurdue would fill a number of gaps for the Roosters potentially and is the sort of player who could excel at Bondi - certainly players like him before have found their feet.\n\nManly Sea Eagles\nWhat is fairly clear is that if Purdue moves to Sydney's Northern Beaches, it won't be as a half.\n\nWhile Luke Brooks currently partners Jamal Fogarty, that situation will only last for as long as Kieran Foran - or whoever takes over - believes Joey Walsh isn't ready for first-grade.\n\nThat surely isn't all that far away, and if Brooks' form continues on the slippery slope it has been on, then it might well be rushed even quicker.\n\nManly probably aren't a club in a psotion to be making big contract decisions right now given they are unsure who the coach will be long-term, but Purdue is the type of player they should be chasing.\n\nThe skinny of the situation is Reuben Garrick leaves at the end of the year. Purdue is a ready-made replacement in the three-quarter line.\n\nIt's as simple as that.\n\nMelbourne Storm\nThe Storm are clearly in the market for backline talent, as evidenced by their recent signing of Jamayne Isaako from the Dolphins for 2027 and beyond.\n\nIt's a great move from Craig Bellamy and his recruitment staff, but it would not surprise if they are still looking for more options in the back seven.\n\nBoth Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster aren't getting any younger, and the loss of Tryan Wishart to the Perth Bears at the end of the year means they are going to be short on back-up options at six and seven.\n\nPurdue would instantly become next cab off the rank there, but would also push for a centre position in the meantime. Melbourne's backline is going to be short next year in general with the departures of both Will Warbrick to the Warriors and Nick Meaney to the Bears.\n\nThat means there is, at worst, a walk-up centre spot for Purdue with opportunities elsewhere. We all know how good Sua Fa'alogo has been in attack, but the jury is out on his defence, and while he will have the rest of 2026 to prove himself, don't expect coach Craig Bellamy to sit on his hands for ever.\n\nGold Coast Titans\nThe Titans are in a real backline head-scratcher as we roll through the 2026 season, and while they notched up their first win of the campaign over the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend, there are plenty of question marks over what they look like at full strength.\n\nAJ Brimson, who some has suggested needs to move on for the good of his own career, will play at either five-eighth or centre, but the players behind him in either position would be comfortably out shone by Purdue if he elected to make the move to the Glitter Strip.\n\nPurdue is unlikely to be in the mix for fullback or halfback at the club given Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell - both of whom have long-term deals - appear to have those jerseys under lock and key.\n\nThat doesn't mean it's a move the Titans could try to make happen though.\n\nPurdue is the type of player who could change their attack overnight whether at centre or five-eighth.\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\nThe Dragons are desperate for talent. That much is clear.\n\nShane Flanagan's side have lacked any sort of attacking mojo to get the 2026 campaign underway, and they rapidly need a correction.\n\nFlanagan could well be lucky to remain the coach heading into 2027 based on the start to the campaign for the joint-venture, but if he does, 2027 will be desperation stakes.\n\nWhile the Red V have already signed Keaon Koloamatangi long-term and are waiting with anticipation to see how Daniel Atkinson, as well as youngster Kade Reed, will perform in the halves, there are real question marks around the number six, the number seven, the centres, and the fullback role.\n\nValentine Holmes' start to the year, as well as the lack of wing options at the Dragons, suggests there is an option to move him wider on the field, while Clint Gutherson could be in his last year as a feasible first-choice fullback option.\n\nThis would be a sign now, work out what happens later sort of play for the Dragons.\n\nPerth Bears\nIf the Bears could go out and hand pick a player from the open market for their first team, it would probably be Jaxon Purdue.\n\nWhen Zero Tackle ranked the top 25 players still without a deal for 2027 recently, Purdue came in at number one, and with good reason.\n\nHe has talent, franchise building capabilities, and can play multiple positions. He is the kind of guy you could give a long-term contract too with an enormous amount of contact.\n\nThe Bears have options in the one, six, seven and centres, but they certainly need more, and the fact Purdue can play all of them would make him an appealing prospect for Mal Meninga and his recruitment staff.\n\nIt would be something of a surprise if Purdue hasn't already been approached by the Bears, even if the chance of him relocating across the country is potentially on the slimmer end of the scale.