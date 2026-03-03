Few men in rugby league have the same blend of grit, leadership and intensity like Cameron McInnes.
Dubbed the toughest man in rugby league, McInnes shows up week in, week out, putting his body on the line without any regard for his own safety, a mentality many believe is lacking in the modern game.
It's an old-school trait that coaches love and teammates rally behind, a trait that has cemented his spot as a leader among his fellow players.
Now in the final year of his Cronulla Sharks contract, his time may be up in the Shire, especially with fellow lock Jesse Colquhoun signing a multi-year extension.
However, his time in the NRL may not and should not be over.
So, here are the six potential landing spots for McInnes, the ones that make sense financially and competitively.
1. Canterbury Bulldogs
With Josh Curran departing for the Perth Bears at the end of this season, and Bailey Hayward moving to hooker, it leaves Kurt Mann as the only experienced lock at the club.
With that in mind, Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo must be on the phone to McInnes immediately.
Currently in a premiership window, there aren't too many more pieces of the puzzle the Bulldogs need, but the 32-year-old is one of them.
Tough as nails, McInnes will bring 226 games of NRL experience and a lead-by-example mentality which will prove invaluable for the younger Bulldogs outfit.
Not to mention he isn't just a lock forward but also a very capable hooker, two positions where the Bulldogs need some serious depth.