Few men in rugby league have the same blend of grit, leadership and intensity like Cameron McInnes.

Dubbed the toughest man in rugby league, McInnes shows up week in, week out, putting his body on the line without any regard for his own safety, a mentality many believe is lacking in the modern game.

It's an old-school trait that coaches love and teammates rally behind, a trait that has cemented his spot as a leader among his fellow players.

Now in the final year of his Cronulla Sharks contract, his time may be up in the Shire, especially with fellow lock Jesse Colquhoun signing a multi-year extension.

However, his time in the NRL may not and should not be over.

So, here are the six potential landing spots for McInnes, the ones that make sense financially and competitively.