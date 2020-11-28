With the 2020 competition run and won and the post-season Origin series decided, it is now time to shift our eyes to the future.
What exactly will season 2021 have in store for us? Which teams will rise? Who will drop off? Who will win the whole thing?
Although some may have placed a few long-term, futures multis on the above, we’ve chosen to dissect the individuals that are now at new homes.
Of the multitude of names that have shifted and signed with previous rivals, these are the six names that are set to thrive on greener pastures next year.
1. Kieran Foran
Although some will argue the applicability of the ‘new home’ tag in this instance, after stints with the Eels, Warriors and Bulldogs, Kieran Foran is back at Brookvale.
Despite this fruitless five-year hiatus, Foran looks set to add to his 147-game tally with the Sea Eagle next season.
At 30, critics are of the belief that the playmaker’s best is well behind him and with just 65-games and 11 tries in the last half decade, it is hard to construct a suitable retort.
Still, although the Kiwi international’s career averages have taken a poleaxing since departing Manly, Foran’s 2020 season with the Bulldogs pointed towards statistical amelioration.
With four tries and 12 try assists, the previously man-bunned half steadily improved his offensive output and helped the Dogs avoid the wooden spoon.
Now back together with his former partner in crime Daly Cherry-Evans, everyone from rose tinted nostalgists to steadfast realists can see that Foran has been gifted a platform the thrive in a secondary role.
Whether or not the enigmatic Aucklander will grab this opportunity and help Manly back to the semis next year, Foran’s return to Brookvale will be a welcome sight for many that call the northern beaches home.
