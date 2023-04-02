The NRL's match review committee have dished out six charges from a busy Saturday of matches.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Herman Ese'ese (The Dolphins), Jack de Belin, Mikaele Ravalawa (both St George Illawarra Dragons), Junior Tupou and Fonua Pole (both Wests Tigers) however, will all escape with fines, with none of the six having a prior offence on their rolling 12-month record.

Fitzgibbon has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Manly Sea Eagles' forward Sean Keppie during a 32-all draw in Mudgee.

The tackle came during the first half of the game and saw Fitzgibbon spend ten minutes in the sin bin. He will pay $1000 for the tackle with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Three charges would then follow out of a big win for the Dragons over the Dolphins in Wollongong.

Dolphins' forward Ese'ese has been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for an early tackle on Dragons' prop Blake Lawrie which at the time wasn't put on report. Like Fitzgibbon, he will pay $1000 for an early guilty plea, or $1500 for a loss at the judiciary.

Mikaele Ravalawa, who was put on report for a high tackle to Euan Aitken, has also been hit with a Grade 1 charge and will pay the same penalty.

It's de Belin who might consider himself the luckiest though, escaping with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for what appeared to be a cannonball tackle on Ray Stone just minutes before halftime.

In the final game of the day, the Tigers' heavy loss was added too by a Grade 1 crusher tackle offence to Fonua Pole, and a Grade 1 shoulder charge from Junior Tupou, with both offences on Kotoni Staggs.

Both players will pay $1500 for the offences with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if they head to the judiciary and lose.

All six players and their clubs will have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether they will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary and fight the charges.