The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged six players following the conclusion of the two matches that took place on Sunday involving the Canberra Raiders and The Dolphins and Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers.

After being sent to the sin-bin, Briton Nikora ($1000-2500) and Fonua Pole ($1000-1500) have both escaped with fines after being charged with Grade 1 Careless High Tackles.

Canberra Raiders duo Ethan Strange and Matty Nicholson were also charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle but are not facing any time on the sidelines and face fines of up to $2000 depending on if they accept an early guilty plea or decide to contest the charge at the Judiciary.

Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima was the last player charged and was slapped with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge but considering it is his first offence, he only faces a fine between $1000-1500.