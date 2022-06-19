The Cook Islands have confirmed their squad for the upcoming Pacific Test against Samoa, to be played on Saturday evening in Campbelltown.

The Cooks, who qualified for the World Cup by winning the Repechage matches - first defeating South Africa 66 points to 6 at Ringrose Park in June, 2019, before getting the better of the USA in Jacksonville during November of the same year by 38 points to 16 - will play in just their thrid Rugby League World Cup, having previously played in the 2000 and 2013 editions.

The Test against Samoa will be their one and only hit out ahead of the tournament, with no other warm-up matches scheduled at the present time before they head into the tournament where they are grouped alongside Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Wales.

Their squad, to be coached by Tony Iro, features six NRL-contracted players.

Brisbane Broncos' young guns Brendan Piakura and Xavier Willison will be joined by Warrior Pride Pettersen-Robati, South Sydney Rabbitoh Davvy Moale, Parramatta Eels' prop Makahesi Makatoa and Titan Esan Marsters. His brother Steven, who is currently playing for the Thirroul Butchers in the Illawarra competition, but has previously been part of the Dragons and Rabbitohs squads, is also in the squad.

The Iro brothers, Kayal and Andrew are both included, as is former NRL outside back Geoff Daniela, who is currently playing for St Mary's. Another former NRL player in Anthony Gelling has also been included.

Out of England, Tinirau Arona, who played 36 games for the Roosters and 33 for the Sharks before moving to Wakefield where he has been ever since, has also been picked to beef up a strong forward pack.

"Of the seventeen men who last took the field for the Cook Islands against the USA, only seven are back for this match," coach Tony Iro said.

"We have a promising young squad who will relish the opportunity at this level and to have Tinirau’s experience will definitely help. He’s been playing well at Wakefield and hasn’t been home in four years so I’m sure he’ll have a great week."

Cook Islands squad to play Samoa

Tinirau Arona (Wakefield)

Geoff Daniela (St Marys)

Anthony Gelling (NZ)

Kayal Iro (Newtown Jets)

Andre Iro (Southport)

Reece Joyce (NZ)

Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels)

Steven Marsters (Thirroul Butchers)

Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans)

Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Malachi Morgan (Southport)

Moses Noovao-McGreal (Norths Devils)

Pride Pettersen-Robati (Warriors)

Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

Reuben Porter (Tweed Heads)

Reuben Rennie (Newtown Jets)

Vincent Rennie (Newtown Jets)

Brodie Tamarua (NZ)

Aaron Teroi (Central Queensland Capras)

Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)