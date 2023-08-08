The race for the top eight is alive and well, with plenty of teams still in contention just a month out from the end of the season.

It means every game takes on added significance, but for the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, it's now or never in the hunt to qualify.

The Raiders are only in the mix because of their horror for and against, and so the remaining teams could be fighting for three spots if the green machine can be consistent enough to the end of the season.

Here are the five games that could decide the top eight.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders, Round 24

The Storm and Raiders will clash in Round 24. A loss could open the Storm up to problems, although their for and against likely means they won't drop out of the top eight.

The Raiders, on the other hand, have had plenty of success against the Storm in recent seasons and will be desperate for a victory that could propel their finals chances.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks, Round 25

These sides met in the first week of the finals last year, and could ultimately be on track to do so again this time around.

As it stands, both sides need wins by the end of the season to qualify for the top eight, although the Cowboys are in a desperate spot. This is a home game where a loss could be terminal to their hopes.

Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters, Round 25

The Roosters are in a spot where they must win all four of their remaining games and have other results go their way to have a hope of making the finals.

The Eels, who have a bye in the final round, will likely need at least two, if not three wins, in their final three games. Given they play the all-conquering Panthers in Round 26, two competition points here are almost non-negotiable for the blue and gold.

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Round 25

The Knights host the first of two straight blockbusters that will decide their season.

The Rabbitohs' formline has been a bit up and down, but they often get it done when it counts, and it's hard to see them being badly off their game for a clash of this importance.

The loser could be in plenty of strife.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks, Round 26

If the Knights' clash against South Sydney is important, then this may be even more critical, particularly if they fall short the week prior against Jason Demetriou's outfit.

A win could ease the pressure for the Sharks here, but a loss will leave them in a tough spot. The same likely applies for the Knights, who should win the following week in Round 27 but haven't had a great deal of success against the Dragons over the years.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders, Round 27

The final game of the season, and it could well be a top-eight spot on the line in a straight knockout pending how results wind up in the coming weeks.

The Sharks have home-ground advantage, but this will be a belter on a Sunday afternoon.