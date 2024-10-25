Maika Sivo has confirmed he will not play against the Parramatta Eels, with his likely destination firming as the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.

The veteran winger, who has scored 104 tries in 115 games to have one of the best try-scoring strike rates of all-time, was released from the final two years of his deal in the west of Sydney earlier this week.

While still adding plenty in attack at NRL level this year, he spent time dropped from first grade on account of his defence, and it emerged as early as halfway through the year that the Eels would be happy to release him.

He was at one point linked to the North Queensland Cowboys, but speaking to NRL.com, Sivo admitted his time in the NRL was over, confirming he simply couldn't play against the Eels.

“That's my second home away from home. I'll always remember that place from the bottom of my heart,” Sivo told the publication from Fiji camp, where he is playing for the Bati in the Pacific Bowl tournament.

“My kids were born there, as Eels, and all I know is Eels my whole footy career, and I have some good memories there.

"I promised myself I would never go against my team. I want to be a one-club man."

It likely means Sivo will join the Rhinos in England, who have extended the contract of former Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

Arthur, who was axed by the Eels in the middle of the 2024 NRL season, saw out the Rhinos' campaign and has since been extended for 2025.

One of Sivo's biggest fans, it's understood the coach has been in talks to bring the Fijian to England in recent times. However, no deal will be completed prior to the end of the Pacific Bowl tournament in a fortnight's time.

Should Sivo join the Rhinos, he will arrive at Headingley alongside a host of other ex-NRL players in Lachlan Miller, David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Rhyse Martin.