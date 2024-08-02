Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has bristled at suggestions he may not be the right man to take the team forward.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the club's do-or-die clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon, Walters said there was no reason for anyone to be critical of his side.

“I'm not even going to answer that. It's ridiculous,” Walters told the media on Friday when asked if he was under pressure pressure over his future.

“Who's been critical? They haven't been in here and seeing what we're doing. That's a silly question.”

The Broncos head into Saturday afternoon's clash with the Gold Coast Titans having lost seven of their last eight games, the majority of which have been played with Adam Reynolds on the sidelines.

The champion halfback returned a fortnight ago and piloted the Broncos to a win against the horrific Newcastle Knights, but it was back into the losers circle last week as the Red Hill-based outfit crumbled against the Canterbury Bulldogs, who have been one of the competition's big surprise packets this year.

Walters said his mood was good despite the underwhelming season, with Brisbane clinging onto a minute finals hope six weeks out from the finish line of the regular season.

“As healthy and energetic (as I could be),” the Broncos coach said.

“I love working with these guys. Give me a jersey and I'll run out.”

As it stands, the Broncos have won just 8 of 19 games this year, and would likely need to win all five of their remaining games - against the Titans, Cowboys, Eels, Dolphins and Storm - if they are to qualify for the finals.