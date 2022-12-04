An NRL signing frenzy is set to commence in the run to Christmas, with the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement set to be agreed upon this week.

While the same line - that progress would be made by the end of the week - has been trotted out by the NRL and Rugby League Players Association over the stalemate on a regular basis over the last two months, frustration in the competition is growing.

The RLPA and NRL have both seemingly refused to budge from their respective positions over the future financials of the game, with the salary cap for 2023 - let alone 2024 - still to be locked in.

It will be determined by the CBA, which expired on October 31. It - combined with the lack of knowledge around the 2023 salary cap - has left players like Cooper Johns and Matthew Lodge on $1000 per week train and trial deals to train with insurance while they wait to be told what they can be paid in 2023.

Further on from that, there are over 190 players off-contract at the end of the 2023 season who have been able to sign with other clubs since November 1.

On that front, a smaller pool of players off-contract at the same time last year saw many sign with rivals or re-sign with their own clubs throughout the month of November, however, save for a pair of player swaps, some re-signings and the move of Keenan Palasia to the Gold Coast Titans for 2024, no moves have yet been made.

It means that a rush once the CBA is signed is expected, and The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast on Monday morning that some stars will be amongst the names to make the first moves, or re-signings calls.

“Burton at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gus (Phil Gould) and Cameron Ciraldo have offered him a significant pay rise and a long-term deal,” Rothfield said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“But they can't actually sign him or do a deal because they don't know what the salary cap is so that's why this week is so important.

“Nathan Brown at the Parramatta Eels, I think if the cap goes up to what it's supposed to what they're hoping then Nathan Brown will sign at the Wests Tigers. I wrote last week he met Tim Sheens at a coffee shop.

“Also players like Marty Taupau at Manly, he isn't getting paid right now and doesn't have a club.

“But for example if Nathan Brown goes to the Wests Tigers that will trigger an opportunity for a Marty Taupau type player, same with Newcastle - he's also talking to them.

“Brian To'o will sign at Penrith, so it's a really, really important week for the game. This has been going on 12 months these negotiations."

Pre-season for all clubs ahead of 2023 is now underway, with Round 1 just 13 weeks away, and pre-season trials commencing in 10 weeks.